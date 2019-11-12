Winter Weather Preparedness Week underway - here's what you need to stay safe as cold weather hits the area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Winter Weather Preparedness week happens between November 10th and 16th.

Mother nature has already brought us some winter weather, and it may have taken some of you off guard.

This is a good week to prepare because you never know when the weather will strike.

Storm Team 10 talked to Mike Ryan from the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

He says because this winter is so hard to predict, there will be some uncertainty on how things will play out.

Because of that, this week is the perfect time to make sure you're ready.

Check your car.

The cold can zap batteries and can deflate your tires.

In the car, have extra layers, along with a flashlight and extra batteries.

Finally in your home, have plenty of blankets, ice melt, and a snow shovel for later in the season.

All these things are important, and it's better to be prepared sooner rather than later.