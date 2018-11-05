Winter Weather Prep Week Is Next Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WHTI) - Winter is almost here and Storm Team 10 is preparing to keep you informed during the colder season.

Storm Team 10 traveled to Indianapolis Monday to meet with National Weather Service officials. Officials say now is the time to be preparing for winter weather-related emergencies. Next week is Winter Weather Preparedness Week. Officials say the goal is to get the public to have a backup plan for winter weather emergencies.

"Get people thinking about what happens when the power goes out and protecting yourself from the temperatures and if you are out driving hazardous weather. That's really the most important thing is getting people thinking in the mode of winter weather," National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Ryan says.

Winter Weather Prep Week will cover a wide variety of topics related to keeping safe during the colder weather. Storm Team 10 will provide coverage throughout the week to help the Wabash Valley get ready for winter.