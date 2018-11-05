Clear

Winter Weather Prep Week Is Next Week

Storm Team 10 traveled to Indianapolis Monday to meet with National Weather Service officials.

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 6:54 PM
Updated: Nov. 5, 2018 6:54 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WHTI) - Winter is almost here and Storm Team 10 is preparing to keep you informed during the colder season.

Storm Team 10 traveled to Indianapolis Monday to meet with National Weather Service officials. Officials say now is the time to be preparing for winter weather-related emergencies. Next week is Winter Weather Preparedness Week. Officials say the goal is to get the public to have a backup plan for winter weather emergencies.

"Get people thinking about what happens when the power goes out and protecting yourself from the temperatures and if you are out driving hazardous weather. That's really the most important thing is getting people thinking in the mode of winter weather," National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Ryan says.

Winter Weather Prep Week will cover a wide variety of topics related to keeping safe during the colder weather. Storm Team 10 will provide coverage throughout the week to help the Wabash Valley get ready for winter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Rainy, breezy overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

Winter weather meeting in Indianapolis

Image

Early voting numbers in Vigo County

Image

Local vet is an Honor 200 recipient

Image

It will get cold...Kevin has the forecast

Image

New jobs coming to Crane Naval Base

Image

Students take part in FFA Field Day

Image

Thunderbird Fire Department moves forward

Image

Rockville fire remains under investigation

Image

Mari Hulman-George remembered

Image

Accused Halloween gunman in court

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high