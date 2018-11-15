Clear
Winter Weather Prep Week: After Winter Storms

Several inches of snow may be on the ground. What now?

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 11:16 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Winter weather has just moved through your area.

It will be a good idea to check with your water company to make sure your water is safe to drink. Contaminants can enter water sources after a major storm. Always make sure the exhaust pipe of your car is completely free from snow. Remember to contact nearby family and check isolated neighbors and make sure they are okay.

After a winter storm snow will begin to melt. You might think this is a good thing but melting snow can create several hazards for the Wabash Valley

When driving after a storm make sure you scrape all the snow from the hood and roof of the car because it can fly off into traffic and create problems for other drivers. Snowmelt can create flooding conditions so make sure to never drive through flooded areas or closed roads.

Standing water can hide completely collapsed road surfaces damaged by winter weather. Remember to always stay informed.

Storm Team 10 will have the latest winter weather conditions all season long and News 10 will have information on road closures and power outages.

