After around 100 slid-offs, road conditions in Vigo County improve

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Road conditions have dramatically improved from last night.

Monday’s snowstorm is the biggest storm Vigo County has seen in several years. With nearly a foot of snow, this is causing many problems for the community, especially for dangerous road conditions.

Vigo County Commissioner, Chris Switzer said the area saw nearly 100 slide-offs last night. He and other County Commissioners issued a travel warning late last night to get all drivers off the road. Since the warning was declared, local residents are listening.

"I am so proud of the community and the way they've heeded to this warning and have stayed home,” Switzer said. “The longer you stay off the roads, the quicker we can get the roads clear and the better off we will be for tomorrow."

Even though things are better now, Switzer says there are important hazards to look out for before the roads are completely safe.

"You still can’t see the asphalt or the pavement,” Switzer said. “So that compacted snow is still really slick and still about an inch in some places thick. So stop speeding and accelerating at times."

There could be more snow later this week, which comes with more hazardous roads. Officials are urging residents to stay home whenever possible.

The travel warning for Vigo County was lifted at 6 pm this evening. There is still a travel watch that will be in place until 6 pm Wednesday night.