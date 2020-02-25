Clear
Winter So Far

Winter has been a roller coaster, so how has February shaped up?

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 10:29 AM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - About a month ago, Storm Team 10 looked at how the winter season had shaped up to about the end of January.

Now we are in February, so where are we now?

One of the biggest things that has stayed consistent is snowfall, or the lack of it.

We still haven't really had any big snow events.

So far in February, all we have measured has been flurries on February 8th.

When it comes to temperatures though, we've had a little bit of everything.

We've had 10 above average days, 7 about average days, and 6 below average days.

Now to precipitation.

We haven't had any days where it has been "average".

We have only had 6 days above average, but 16 below average days.

Here's where it gets interesting though.

Although we have had much less above average days, those days have made it count.

We average 2.61 inches in the month of February.

Not counting monday, we are at 2.20 inches so far.

And while things are set to get cold again later this week, keep your eyes on the horizon.

Spring is less than a month away!

