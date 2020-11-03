Winter Car Preparations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) This month has kicked off with winter-like temperatures. But is your car ready for these low temps to stay? There are a few steps residents need to take to prepare for a safe winter driving experience in the Wabash Valley.

"The extreme temperatures wreak havoc on all types of things," said Steve Finzel, owner of Finzel's Master Tech in Terre Haute.

Finzel, who is also a mechanic, says tire pressure and fluid levels are critical to a safe winter drive. However, he also mentioned it's very important to check the spare tire for your vehicle. When checking tire pressure, he says it's common for people to forget about their spare.

One common winter myth is that you should turn your car on and let it sit to warm up. Finzel says it's best to do that if ice or snow is blocking your windows. But, the best way to warm up your engine is to get on the road.

"The fact of the matter is is that the car is going to heat up faster, driving it than it is just sitting there, idling in your driveways," he explained.

Finzel says cold temperatures put a more significant strain on the different systems of your car. The best way to avoid roadside problems this winter is to get it taken care of now.