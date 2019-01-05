Clear

Winter Bridal Showcase

A bridal showcase for new brides showed newly engaged couples the ins and outs of planning a wedding.

Posted: Jan. 5, 2019 9:23 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

Photo Gallery 1 Images

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- More than 100 blushing brides were out and about in Terre Haute today.

That's as the Wabash Valley winter bridal showcase took place.

43 different wedding vendors filled O'Shaugnessy Hall at Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods.

Since many couples get engaged over the holiday, this could have been their first chance to think about what they want for their big.

If you missed the bridal show today you can visit the Wabash Valley Bridal Society here to let them help plan your wedding.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
A Quiet Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Image

January 4, 2019 In The Paint

Image

Kevin talks our nice weekend forecast

Image

Weather change and your joints

Image

100 Women Who Care make donation

Image

The government shut down and farmers

Image

'He actually brings joy into my life instead of crying about my dad' Big Brothers Big Sisters changi

Image

New system looks to help semi drivers

Image

Pantheon Theater update

Image

Brown Baggers get new temporary home

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018