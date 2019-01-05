Photo Gallery 1 Images
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- More than 100 blushing brides were out and about in Terre Haute today.
That's as the Wabash Valley winter bridal showcase took place.
43 different wedding vendors filled O'Shaugnessy Hall at Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods.
Since many couples get engaged over the holiday, this could have been their first chance to think about what they want for their big.
If you missed the bridal show today you can visit the Wabash Valley Bridal Society here to let them help plan your wedding.
