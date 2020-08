TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Winners have been selected for the Grilling & Chilling event.

On Friday, Vigo County CASA announced the following winners.

Patrick Oleary-1/2 hog

Jodi Thomas-1/2 hog

Brooke Foltz-Kroc's meat package

This was the first year for the event. They are now planning for 2021, saying they will have even more prizes.