TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some young women are sporting some new hardware this weekend.
The Miss Crossroads to America and the Miss Banks of the Wabash Pageant were held last night.
You can see a picture there of the young ladies who won.
News 10 caught up with the newly crowned Miss Banks of the Wabash.
"I feel absolutely ecstatic, like I was not expecting this at all, so it was honestly just super shocking, but so so exciting. I can't wait," said Teyler Siples.
Other winners include:
Miss Banks of the Wabash Outstanding Teen: Lydia Schmidt
Miss Crossroads to America: Shania Harrison
Miss Crossroads to America Outstanding Teen: Ella Francis
News 10's own Rondrell Moore was the emcee and Susie Dinkle was one of the judges!
Congrats to all!
Related Content
- Winners crowned in Miss Crossroads to America and the Miss Banks of the Wabash Pageant
- Local women compete for Miss Crossroads to America crown
- Miss ISU crowned Miss Indiana
- Pageant crowns new Mr. West Vigo
- Miss Nebraska winner of Miss USA competition
- Final Fork: Crossroads Cafe
- Young women compete for Miss Banks of the Wabash and Outstanding Teen title
- Final Fork: Crossroads Family Diner
- Annual holy cow drop event cancelled, but winner still crowned
- Snowflake Pageant takes place in Brazil