Winners crowned in Miss Crossroads to America and the Miss Banks of the Wabash Pageant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some young women are sporting some new hardware this weekend.

The Miss Crossroads to America and the Miss Banks of the Wabash Pageant were held last night.

You can see a picture there of the young ladies who won.

News 10 caught up with the newly crowned Miss Banks of the Wabash.

"I feel absolutely ecstatic, like I was not expecting this at all, so it was honestly just super shocking, but so so exciting. I can't wait," said Teyler Siples.

Other winners include:

Miss Banks of the Wabash Outstanding Teen: Lydia Schmidt

Miss Crossroads to America: Shania Harrison

Miss Crossroads to America Outstanding Teen: Ella Francis

News 10's own Rondrell Moore was the emcee and Susie Dinkle was one of the judges!

Congrats to all!