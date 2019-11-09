Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Winners crowned in Miss Crossroads to America and the Miss Banks of the Wabash Pageant

News 10 caught up with one of the winners. She shares what the win means to her.

Posted: Nov 9, 2019 10:27 PM
Updated: Nov 9, 2019 10:35 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some young women are sporting some new hardware this weekend.

The Miss Crossroads to America and the Miss Banks of the Wabash Pageant were held last night.

You can see a picture there of the young ladies who won.

News 10 caught up with the newly crowned Miss Banks of the Wabash.

"I feel absolutely ecstatic, like I was not expecting this at all, so it was honestly just super shocking, but so so exciting. I can't wait," said Teyler Siples.

Other winners include:

Miss Banks of the Wabash Outstanding Teen: Lydia Schmidt

Miss Crossroads to America: Shania Harrison

Miss Crossroads to America Outstanding Teen: Ella Francis

News 10's own Rondrell Moore was the emcee and Susie Dinkle was one of the judges!

Congrats to all!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Partly Cloudy Tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North Knox

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

North Vermillion-Parke Heritage game

Image

South Vermillion

Image

Stitched in Time opens new storefront in Sullivan

Image

Local high school gets funding for it's Early College Program

Image

Area schools prepare for state marching band finals

Image

Friday Night: Mostly clear, cold again. Low: 24

Image

Sullivan receives grant for mosquito sprayer, backhoe

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?