Winners awarded for the Christmas in the Park decorations at Deming Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Community leaders have crowned the 2019 Christmas in the Park shelter decorating contest winners.

Several community organizations decorated the shelters around Deming Park.

Kristin Craig with the chamber, Fred Nation with the Swope Art Museum, and Brand Halleck with CASY were the judges.

This year's top six shelters were from P.S. We Love You, Vigo County Public Library, Sarah Scott Middle School, Westminster Village, West Vigo Middle School, and the Master Gardners Organization.

$13,000 was split among the 13 participating organizations.

You can also have your picture taken with Santa for $1.

He will be there on December 14 and 15 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.