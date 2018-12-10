TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The results are in.
Winners were announced for this year's Christmas in the Park decorating contest at Deming Park in Terre Haute on Monday night.
List of Winners
1). Sarah Scott Middle School
2). Vigo County Public Library
3). PS We Love You Fund at Riley Hospital
4). PINK
5). Harold Beauty Academy
6). Knights of Columbus
People’s Choice:
West Vigo High School
Sarah Scott Middle School took home the top prize of $2,000, the Vigo County Public Library took home second with a $1,500 prize, and the PS, We Love You Fund at Riley Hospital took home third, with $1,000.
19 shelters competed for prize money.
All the designers behind each shelter are from local charitable organizations.
More than $13,000 was awarded in total.
Noone left empty-handed, with everyone that participated taking home at least $500.
Related Content
- Winners announced for Christmas in the Park at Deming Park
- Deming Park Pool open for the summer
- Holiday cheer lights up Deming Park
- Judges pick a winner for Christmas in the Park
- Pictures with the Easter bunny at Deming Park
- Council votes to table vote on rezoning near Deming Park
- Will past pool problems move back Deming Park opening date?
- Friends of the Arboretum spruce up Deming Park
- Deming Park Pool to operate under shortened operating hours
- New 'Little Free Library' box installed in Deming Park