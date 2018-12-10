Clear

Winners announced for Christmas in the Park at Deming Park

Winners were announced for this year's Christmas in the Park decorating contest at Deming Park in Terre Haute.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 10:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The results are in.

Winners were announced for this year's Christmas in the Park decorating contest at Deming Park in Terre Haute on Monday night. 

List of Winners

1). Sarah Scott Middle School
2). Vigo County Public Library
3). PS We Love You Fund at Riley Hospital
4). PINK
5). Harold Beauty Academy
6). Knights of Columbus 

People’s Choice:
West Vigo High School

Sarah Scott Middle School took home the top prize of $2,000, the Vigo County Public Library took home second with a $1,500 prize, and the PS, We Love You Fund at Riley Hospital took home third, with $1,000.

19 shelters competed for prize money.

All the designers behind each shelter are from local charitable organizations.

More than $13,000 was awarded in total.

Noone left empty-handed, with everyone that participated taking home at least $500.

