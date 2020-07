TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Local company Ice Rigging is this year's winner of the annual Rubber Duck Regatta.

Saturday evening, ducks made their way down the Wabash River.

Several duckies were dumped into the river for the race!

For crossing the finish line first, the Ice Rigging company won a cash prize of $10,000 dollars.

The company owner plans to donate most of the winnings to Catholic Charities.