TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in Terre Haute gathered to crown the best chicken wings in the Wabash Valley!

Reach Services' 3rd annual Wingy Dingy Thingy kicked off at 6 Saturday evening.

Various restaurants across the valley provide chicken wings for a blind taste test.

Only one restaurant will walk away crowned the "king of wings."

The proceeds will help fund programs for Reach Services.

It provides aid to veterans and disabled members of the community.

"You can never have too many fun activities for families, and we think this is a family event. There's children that come and we try to do it at a reasonable hour that families can come. Great food, so we like that. We just think it offers something different for the community than other festivals and other events," said Susie Thompson with Reach Services.

News 10's own Alia Blackburn was one of the judges for the event.