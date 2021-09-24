'Wings by the Wabash' brings the A-10 to Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Between Palestine and Robinson runs Route 33. Take that road and you'll see plenty of bean fields and grain bins. But nestled just to the north sits the Crawford County airport.

David Diffenderfer with the Crawford County Airport Authority says "We're a pretty successful airport. We enjoy what we're doing. There are a lot of aviation enthusiasts who live around here. So this Saturday and Sunday will be kind of crowded."

The airport was bustling with work all day Thursday. Everyone was busy getting the place ready for Wings by the Wabash.



The air show is back after taking off 2020 due to the pandemic. Those at the show and in Palestine will see a number of different aircraft in the sky. From bi-planes to a number of World War 2 planes. But one set of planes is likely to get everyone's attention.

Diffenderfer explains, "The A-10s are a military demonstration team. It's unusual for jets to be on a small airport like this because usually the runways aren't big enough. The a-10 can handle it."

Captain Haden Fullam explains, "We always love coming to some of the smaller airshows. It's fun to bring these airplanes places to show them off to folks maybe never get to see any military aircraft, much less the a-10."

Captain Fullam will be one of two pilots bringing the military's flying tank to the skies over Crawford County. He's been flying the A-10 for six years. It's a jet he loves and he hopes to share that passion with folks in this small community.

Fullam says, "It's a lot of fun bringing it out especially showing it off to the kids. I mean I remember being the kid going to airshows and getting all fired up to see these things so it's a lot of fun to kind of pass that on."

Gates open for Wings by the Wabash at 9 am this Saturday and Sunday. The show begins at 1 pm on both days. The event is free to the public.