TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Terre Haute’s south side is also getting a new restaurant.
Wings Etc. is opening another location off of US Highway 41
That’s near the South Kroger and big lots.
Our crews caught the sign as it went up today.
There is currently another location in Plaza North.
News 10 has reached out to the company about an opening date and if the current location will be affected.
Related Content
- Wings Etc.to open on South US 41
- U.S. 41 back open after evening crash
- U.S. 41 back open in Lyford after transformer fire
- U.S. Highway 41 resurfacing project complete
- INDOT announces construction on US 41 bridge
- One lane of U.S. 41 was closed Thursday south of Lyford after accident
- ISP releases information as to why U.S. 41 was shut down south of Oaktown Wednesday evening
- Driver killed in crash that closed part of U.S. 41 South
- New traffic light to be installed on U.S. 41 ahead of southside Menards opening
- Brigadier General retires at 181st intelligence wing
Scroll for more content...