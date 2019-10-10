Wings Etc.to open on South US 41

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Terre Haute’s south side is also getting a new restaurant.

Wings Etc. is opening another location off of US Highway 41

That’s near the South Kroger and big lots.

Our crews caught the sign as it went up today.

There is currently another location in Plaza North.

News 10 has reached out to the company about an opening date and if the current location will be affected.