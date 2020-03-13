Winery ready to open downtown Terre Haute location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new winery is ready to open a brand new location.
The Sycamore Winery will have a grand opening for its second tasting room and event venue.
You'll find it at 672 Ohio Street.
It includes meeting rooms, a private suite, overnight accommodations, and a rooftop patio.
They had a ribbon-cutting on Friday.
Leaders told us they are excited about bringing fun experiences to downtown Terre Haute.
