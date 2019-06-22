Wine on the Wabash event draws in community with drinks, food and live music

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Folks got the chance to enjoy some drinks, food and good music in Terre Haute.

This was at Wine on the Wabash.

It took place at Fairbanks Park Saturday evening.

The event featured wine from six area wineries from the State Line Wine Trail.

There were several different bands playing live music.

Organizers said it was a great day to get out and spend time with family.

"It's really great to come out and enjoy something local for the community, because we don't always have the opportunity to do that. It's a beautiful day. It's just great to kind of support local businesses. Support these wonderful local wineries, and go out and enjoy it with your family," said Baley Haleberstadt, event organizer.

This was the first year for the event.

There will be another Wine of the Wabash event in August and September.