Clear

Wine on the Wabash event draws in community with drinks, food and live music

Folks got the chance to enjoy some drinks, food and good music in Terre Haute Saturday at Wine on the Wabash.

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 11:35 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Folks got the chance to enjoy some drinks, food and good music in Terre Haute.

This was at Wine on the Wabash.

It took place at Fairbanks Park Saturday evening.

The event featured wine from six area wineries from the State Line Wine Trail.

There were several different bands playing live music.

Organizers said it was a great day to get out and spend time with family.

"It's really great to come out and enjoy something local for the community, because we don't always have the opportunity to do that. It's a beautiful day. It's just great to kind of support local businesses. Support these wonderful local wineries, and go out and enjoy it with your family," said Baley Haleberstadt, event organizer.

This was the first year for the event.

There will be another Wine of the Wabash event in August and September.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Junior Ranger Series

Image

Wine on the Wabash

Image

Rainbow Over the Bridge

Image

Diversity Walk

Image

Faces and Voices of Addiction

Image

Asst. Brazil PD Chief arrested for DUI

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Kevin breaks down your weekend forecast

Image

The rise of eSports

Image

Linton Police need help finding Walmart theft suspect

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world