Wine on the Wabash - sure wine not?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A hard-rocking night of music and wine...now it doesn't get much better than that.

Wine on the Wabash returned to the valley Saturday night.

People jammed to their favorite 80's hairband hits from the Hairbangers Ball, Mullet Over, and Tommy Kelly under the stars!

Even if you aren't a wine drinker, don't worry they had something for you too.

There was a variety of craft beer selections and tons of tasty food from vendors.

Those who attended were awarded five free wine tastings with admission.

People gathered on lawn chairs and blankets to drink and dance under the stars.