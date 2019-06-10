Windy Start to the Week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you stepped outside today, you porbably noticed it was a little cooler.
You also probably noticed just how windy it was.
The reason for that is because of the fronts and pressures over the United States.
A low pressure moved through the valley, and it brought a cold front with it.
That has made things a little cooler than average.
Pair that with the fact that there's a very strong high pressure out to the west, and we get a lot of wind.
Now this looks like it could last at least through the week, and maybe even into the weekend.
If you have the chance, get outside and enjoy these "cooler" temperatures while they last.
