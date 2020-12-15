Windshield protection in the winter

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Cold temperatures are here, which means your car windshield must be in its best shape.

Many drivers might already have or end up with a chip on their windshield. If that's you, experts say you should get it taken care of now.

If your windshield has any damage like a chip or a crack, it could worsen with below-freezing temperatures.

"If you have a rock chip that doesn't get fixed, water gets into it, it freezes, it expands there, and then it splits the windshield," said William Presnell, manager at American Eagle Auto Glass in Terre Haute.

He's also a certified auto glass technician. Presnell says, putting off fixing a minor chip will cost you major dollars down the road.

"If you get a rock chip and you're not proactive with it, you're spending $60 for a rock chip... If you don't get it fixed, you could be spending a couple of hundred dollars to maybe $1,000 or more to get your windshield replaced," he said.

Presnell explained any pressure to an already faulted windshield can cause significant damage. For instance, turning your defroster or heater on or driving over a bump in the road can cause your chip to worsen.

Presnell stressed that getting a nick in your windshield is very common. Although it seems inevitable, he shared a simple way to lessen your chances of getting hit with a rock while on the road.

"There's nothing you can do about it. It's normal wear and tear on a vehicle. Don't follow too close[[behind other vehicles], but it will happen eventually," Presnell said.

With the holidays right around the corner, it might seem convenient to wait to get your car fixed; however, experts urge you to get it repaired immediately. You might think you're saving money now, but the cost will only go up as the cracks extend.