CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - High winds in the Wabash Valley have blown over trees and left thousands without power.
The high winds caused part of a Clinton building to collapse.
It happened at the former Lucky Strike Bowling Alley, just off of Main Street.
Part of the roof previously collapsed - but the high winds caused the chimney and more of the building to fall in.
No injuries were reported.
Related Content
- Wind causes part of Clinton building to collapse
- City of Clinton warning residents about partially collapsed building
- Workers and residents evacuated as part of Sullivan building collapses
- Collapsing Parke County building receives inspection
- Building collapse in Parke County forces road closures
- Town leaders issue emergency evacuation near collapsing Sullivan building
- Wind Direction
- Sullivan City Hall reopens after partial collapse at a connected building
- Search resumes for worker missing in fatal New Orleans building collapse
- Organization honors Clinton veterans
Scroll for more content...