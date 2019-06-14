Clear

Wind Direction

Storm Team 10 sometimes say the wind is out of a specific direction, so what exactly does that mean?

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 5:35 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When it comes to wind, the directions can get a little confusing.

If we say the wind is out of the north west, that means the wind is traveling from the north west.

Yes, the wind is moving from the north west, and toward the south east in this case, but we'll always tell you where the wind is coming from.

Now there's another factor that determines wind direction.

High and low pressure.

Now the wind around high and low pressure go a specific way.

Because we're in the northern hemisphere, here's what that means.

When it comes to a high pressure, wind around the high pressure tends to blow away from the center.

When they push away from the center of pressure, the wind goes in a clockwise motion.

Now for the low.

Low pressure pulls wind into it. As the wind gets pulled in, it moves in a counter clockwise motion.

So depending on where each pressure is positioned, our wind direction could be very different at any given time.

