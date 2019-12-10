Wind Chill Factor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When it comes to cold weather, there are a lot of things we look at.

But one of the biggest factors is wind chill.

First, what is it?

Wind chill is the measure of what it actually feels like outside.

Often times, to us it can feel colder than what the actual air temperature is.

In the summer when we talk about the heat index, we take the moisture in the air into account.

That’s not necessarily the case in the winter.

Wind chill is measured by combining the actual air temperature, and the current wind speed.

So for example… say we have an air temperature of 30 degrees.

If the wind is blowing at just 5 to 10 miles per hour, to our bodies, it will feel like it’s between 21 and 25 degrees.

Of course, the colder the air temperature, and the higher the wind speed, the colder the wind chill will be.

But that’s not all.

Wind chill also has a factor in frostbite.

At that same temperature and wind speed, exposed skin can get frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.

So always remember, the colder things get this winter, the more you’ll need to cover up and layer up.