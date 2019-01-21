Clear
Wind Chill Factor

Many of you hear us talk about the wind chill, but what exactly is it?

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 8:11 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During the winter season, we always look at just how cold things could get.

Sometimes, it feels colder than it actually is, and that's all thanks to the wind chill.

Now wind chill is something we pay close attention to, because it's a little complex.

We sometimes refer to the wind chill as the "feels like" temperature because that's what it will feel like outside.

But how do we get that number?

First, the temperature has to be at, or below 50 degrees.

Any higher than that, and we get into the "heat index".

Next, we have to have wind speeds that are at least 3 miles an hour.

The wind is the biggest factor in this, because wind chill is how quickly something loses heat.

The higher the wind speeds, the quicker heat is lost.

Finally, the wind chill will never make the actual temperature drop.

For example, if the outdoor temperature is above freezing, and the wind chill is below freezing, that doesn't mean water will freeze just because it "feels" like it's below freezing to us.

Always keep a close eye on wind chill, not just for you, but for pets and young children.

The lower the wind chill, the easier it is to get frostbite.

