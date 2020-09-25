William LeCroy's final words days after his execution

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- For the first time we are hearing the final words of William LeCroy Jr.

This comes just three days after he was executed in Terre Haute.

I served as a media witness to that execution. When asked if he had a final statement, LeCroy confidently said "Sister Battista is about to receive in the postal service my last statement."

Sister Barbara Battista served as LeCroy's spiritual advisor.

Another journalist who also witnessed the execution told me LeCroy despised journalists and therefore did not want us to hear his final words or make it what he referred to as a theatrical production. This is why he sent it to her personally in the mail.

Thursday morning a press conference was held, where Sister Battista read aloud the letter addressed to her including his final thoughts.

"We have a long history of standing up against the death penalty, opposing the destruction of life," said Sister Battista.

She then unfolded a letter, handwritten, and personally sent to her mailbox.

A portion of it read, "Without carefully considering the consequences of our actions, we did things that we were unable to take back., harmed another human being, ourselves and so many others who loved us and who loved that human being too."

The letter often referenced quotes by Shakespeare and other influential figures.

Battista continued reading the letter, "The web of our life is a mingled yarn good and evil together. No one is completely good, no one is completely evil."

The letter was written in small writing and filled both the front and back pages of paper.

Towards the end of the conference, Battista ended by sharing her thoughts on the death penalty.

"The violence inflicted on him, Tuesday night, affects us all... certainly affected Joann Teisler when she was so viciously murdered. I would invite us all to take Will's words and ponder what it might mean for us to live into that love, that mercy, that justice that is about becoming a better human being."

It seemed as though LeCroy held a close relationship with Battista. She says in their final conversation he had clear eyes and had come to peace with his death.