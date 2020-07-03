Will you be near the water on the 4th of July? Download the Storm Team 10 App

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Many of us enjoy being near the water especially during the 4th of July. Whether you are on the beach, in the pool, or on a boat, downloading the Storm Team 10 App and being prepared will be very important.

Beaches across the Wabash Valley will be filled up over the next few days. With very hot temperatures and a chance of storms in the forecast, be sure you know what the weather will be like before you leave your home. If you plan on going to your favorite swimming hole, let the Storm Team tag along with you and your family.

Knowing what the weather will be like before heading out plays a major role in your summertime fun. The Storm Team 10 app can keep you ahead of any type of weather. Our App will alert you when heavy rain and even lightning are headed in your direction based on your location.

You need to always know where your storm shelters are. You never want to be outside when there is lightning. So if you are at the beach and get an alert that lightning is close, then you need to go to the nearest building or even inside your vehicle. But if you are on the boat in open water, you need to immediately get to shore and seek shelter.

Our Storm Team App will also send you notifications about heat advisories. Heat indices can quickly climb to near 100 degrees here in the Wabash Valley. Be sure to stay hydrated and always apply sunscreen before heading out and reapply as often as you can.

A lot of fun can happen on Independence Day. But a number of accidents occur every year. Do yourself and your family a favor, be safe and be prepared and have a great 4th of July!

