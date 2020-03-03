Will travel insurance cover a cancelation due to coronavirus fears? We asked a local travel company

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people will be traveling soon for spring break.

AAV Travel in Terre Haute says many travelers are waiting to see what happens as worry about the coronavirus continues. Regular travel insurance generally won't cover trip cancellation due to worry.

AAV Travel says you can purchase "cancel for any reason" insurance coverage. This coverage may help if you decide to cancel due to concern about the coronavirus.

LINK | CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS IMPACT WABASH VALLEY AS STORES START SELLING OUT OF MASKS, HAND SANITIZER

The level of travel advisory that's in place at your destination may impact cancellation penalties.

AAV Travel says rescheduling a trip due to the coronavirus is up to the insurance provider.

"Generally, they don't cover epidemics and pandemics - so they might have a loophole. It really depends on their generosity. They handle these cases and how they want to treat their clients," Stefanie Pichonnat, from AAV Travel said.

LINK | CONCERNS ABOUT COVID-19 AND SPRING BREAK TRAVELS

So far, AAV Travel says they have not had any clients cancel their trips.