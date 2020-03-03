Clear

Will travel insurance cover a cancelation due to coronavirus fears? We asked a local travel company

Will your travel insurance cover you if you are worried about the virus?

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 1:15 PM
Updated: Mar 3, 2020 1:30 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people will be traveling soon for spring break. 

AAV Travel in Terre Haute says many travelers are waiting to see what happens as worry about the coronavirus continues. Regular travel insurance generally won't cover trip cancellation due to worry.

AAV Travel says you can purchase "cancel for any reason" insurance coverage. This coverage may help if you decide to cancel due to concern about the coronavirus.

LINK | CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS IMPACT WABASH VALLEY AS STORES START SELLING OUT OF MASKS, HAND SANITIZER

The level of travel advisory that's in place at your destination may impact cancellation penalties.

AAV Travel says rescheduling a trip due to the coronavirus is up to the insurance provider.

"Generally, they don't cover epidemics and pandemics - so they might have a loophole. It really depends on their generosity. They handle these cases and how they want to treat their clients," Stefanie Pichonnat, from AAV Travel said.

LINK | CONCERNS ABOUT COVID-19 AND SPRING BREAK TRAVELS

So far, AAV Travel says they have not had any clients cancel their trips.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Sunny and Windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Morning Weather Update

Image

Coronavirus latest

Image

Coronavirus latest

Image

Christian Williams

Image

Craig Porter

Image

Local doctor uses 20-foot tall inflatable colon to teach about the dangers of colon cancer

Image

Concerns about COVID-19 and Spring Break travels

Image

House Bill 1198 hopes to classify dispatchers as first responders

Image

Vigo County Public Library to take part in the "Big Read"

Image

Ivy Tech to begin offering new certification this summer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1