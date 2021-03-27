Will Center holds online auction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Leaders of Wabash Valley on-profits say their organizations have been struggling the past year.

The Wabash Independent Learning & Living Center in Terre Haute is one of those organizations.

Known as the Will Center, it offers help to people living with disabilities.

You can support the organization through an online auction happening now.

People and businesses donated roughly 75 items like a Fitbit Versa, a tattoo certificate, art, and baskets full of goodies.

The money will be used to help people in this community.

"This is a way to be able to purchase items for people who can't support themselves with assistive technology, wheelchair ramps. We have individuals who are blind and could just use a small handheld magnifier, can't afford it and I can get those things with some of the money we raise from this auction," says Dee Dodd.

The online auction runs through Tuesday, March 30th.

Go to CTBIDS.COM

Register, enter zip code 4-7-8-0-7, and look for The Will Center Auction to place your bids.