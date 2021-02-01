"Wild" art display hopes to support local art gallery and its programs

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The pandemic is forcing a Parke County group to think outside the box.

The Covered Bridge Art Association can't host its usual art shows due to COVID-19. That's why they're trying something new to help bring in more interest.

The group is working with two local taxidermists.

By showing their mounts and the gallery's work, organizers say it's a wild display you have to see to believe!

"They were kind enough to bring their stuff in so we could share it with the community," said Art Association President Pamela Hauser, "and we've got a big ole black bear in the window, and so far, he's brought in some people!"

You can see the exhibit at the Covered Bridge Art Gallery, 124 W Ohio St, in Rockville.

The gallery is hosting an open house, with the taxidermists, on Saturday, February 6th. That's from 1 - 5 p.m.

There, you can meet the taxidermists and enjoy refreshments and door prizes.

The exhibit will stay open through February 14th. All proceeds go to supporting the gallery and its programs.

Business hours are Monday, Wednesday - Saturday, from 10 - 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 - 5 p.m. The gallery is closed on Tuesdays.