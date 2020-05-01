Why you should still exercise caution after record April for Stock Market

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - U.S stocks saw a series of temporary trading halts in mid to late March due to reactions caused by COVID-19. Within the past month, stocks have steadily started to rise amid Coronavirus uncertainty. Indiana State economics professor Dr. Robert Guell has some more insight as to why stocks seem to be doing so well.

According to CNN Business, stocks closed out April with their best monthly gains since 1987.

Guell says the first thing to know is that the stock market is not about the news of today.

It’s tied to financial investors’ expectations of future profits.They’re about what investors think of the news of next year and the year after. Guell says they’re always looking ahead to see what that will be.

Although there’s still much uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic, Guell tells me the market’s remarkable April should cause us to be cautiously optimistic moving forward.

“In my estimation the increase in the stock markets suggests a view among investors that we may not bounce right back out of the recession, but it would be a relatively quick recovery,” Guell explained.

Now more than ever, people are watching their investments and wondering what they should do. There are many questions surrounding the stock market amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Guell has some advice on what the future holds for your wallet.

Guell says we aren’t out of the woods yet, even with a big month of April on the market. It will be a couple weeks before we see the first part of the economy reopen. It will be gradual and take a good amount of time to fully reopen.

As far as your money., Guell says it really depends on your job status. Some people may haven’t been disrupted, and could have opportunities from this time. Guell says if you have a highly cyclical job, you should hang on to as much cash as you can.

“Yes there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re still pretty deep in the tunnel,” Guell said, “For people who are much more susceptible to economic downturn, they need to be careful.”

Guell says the only way we really get to a fully reopened economy is through herd immunity or getting a vaccine. He believes we could still be under limitations until the fall. In the meantime, be sure to pay attention and exercise caution when it comes to your money.