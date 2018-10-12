Why was the missing Vermillion County child a Silver Alert...and not an Amber Alert?

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vermillion County Silver Alert has been canceled and a mother and her son are safe.

The Silver Alert for six-year-old Bryier Clark Fauguher was canceled around 3:00 on Friday afternoon.

He is from Clinton.

Normally, since Bryier is underage, officials would have issued an Amber Alert...and a lot of you have been asking why it wasn't an actual Amber Alert.

A Silver Alert is usually thought to be connected to adults if they suffer from mental illness or have a physical disability.

This also includes any child who can't get home without assistance.

In this specific case, Bryier is autistic and non-verbal.

Officials say that's not the only reason it was a Silver Alert.

"It's because the child is with his mother, with him being with the mother...it's not believed that the child was in inclement danger, he's not been abducted," Master Trooper Matt Ames from the Indiana State Police said.

Trooper Ames says if you ever see an active Amber or Silver Alert...you should take an extra second, look at the description and information and keep an eye out for the missing person.