Why veteran suicide numbers are sky-rocketing and how you can help

VIGO COUNTY, IND. (WTHI) - According to the website "Military.com" more than four times as many active soldiers and veterans of war are believed to have died by suicide rather than combat.

Studies show that every day anywhere from 21 to 23 veterans commit suicide nationally.

Christina Crist from "Team of Mercy" says we need to let this community know that they are not alone and that there are resources available.

Different local experts have answers as to why suicide rates are sky-rocketing.

"They do not like to reach out for help. They feel like any time they have a mental-health issue that it's kind of a chink in their armor, and it kind of makes them look a little bit weaker," Darrin Chaney, Coordinator of the Military Veteran's program said.

Both Christina Crist from Team of Mercy and Darrin Chaney from the Military Veteran's Program agree resources need to be more readily available.

Team of Mercy is a local non-for-profit organization that has been working to decrease suicide numbers in the Wabash Valley.

It provides counseling services and funding for the aftermath of a suicide.

The Hamiton Center Outpatient and the V.A. are also more options for veterans in need.

If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, and need immediate help you can call (800) 273-8255.