"Why not be proactive?" National, Lifesaving Organization Locates People With Cognitive Disorders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- When a loved one wanders off or is missing, it can be terrifying, especially when the loved one has a disability. In this case, every minute counts when law enforcement is searching for them.

Erin Withers knows this feeling well. She is a mom of three kids, and two are on the autism spectrum. Both children are non-verbal, which makes it worrisome when they wander off. It proved to be a problem when Withers' daughter wandered off and was found near a busy road.

"Obviously, she couldn't speak," Withers said. "So, she couldn't tell where she went from, where she came from or where she was supposed to go back to."

At the recommendation of a therapist, she started looking into Project Lifesaver.

Project Lifesaver is a national organization that works with caregivers and law enforcement to efficiently find individuals with cognitive disorders when they wander off. Individuals are given a band and law enforcement is given a receiver for their emergency centers. If a caregiver calls 9-1-1, operators can use radio frequency to track the individual with a band.

Project Lifesaver said its program cuts down on the time it takes for law enforcement to find individuals. This saves law enforcement time and money.

Vigo County Sherriff John Plasse believes this too. Withers approached Plasse about Project Lifesaver when he was Chief of Police. He was immediately interested in adding the program to Vigo County.

"To me, it's something if we can do something," Plasse said. "We're going to do that."

Project Lifesaver has proven helpful in Withers' life. She recently used the program to locate her son. Even though he had gone three miles within one hour, law enforcement was able to locate him and bring him home.

Paul Ballance, Project Lifesaver's Chief of Operations, said Lifesaver gives parents and caregivers some peace of mind when situations like this happen.

"Project Lifesaver in itself takes that stress off the parents, the caregivers," Ballance said. "To know that they don't have to watch little Johnny every minute of the day. That if he did get out, that there would be someone there who has their back."

Since Project Lifesaver has helped her family, Withers wants it to benefit other families like hers. In the Wabash Valley, Lifesaver has agencies in Terre Haute and Greene, Putnam, and Daviess County. But, Withers wants to see every county in the state with the program. She's been meeting with lawmakers to make it happen. To her, it's common sense for every group of law enforcement to have this program.

"Why not be proactive?" She said. "Why do we want to wait until you have to bury somebody? Do it right the first time."

For more information on Project Lifesaver, click here.