2020 is a Leap Year, but why do we even need them?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Back around 46 BC, Julius Caesar traveled to Egypt and found that their Egyptian Solar Calendar was pretty good. But Caesar and Greek astronomer Sosigenes of Alexandria added an extra day every four years to the Roman calendar.

So - why exactly do we add an extra day every four years in the first place?

We have to first look at how our solar system works. As you know, the Earth orbits the Sun once a year. That’s every 365 days... Well, kind of... Technically it takes us 365 days and roughly six hours to orbit the sun.

When we count down our year on our calendars we always use 365 days to represent a full year on non-Leap Years. The first year we orbit around the sun, six hours is not put into our calendar.

The second non-Leap Year, essentially half of a day is not yet compensated for on our calendar.

Three years around the sun we have, you guessed it, 18 hours of the day that are not made up for in the calendar.

Now every 4th year, a leap year, our calendars show an extra day, February 29th, to compensate for an entire day that the earth made from traveling around the sun in 4 years.

What if we didn’t have leap years?

Well, NASA says that if we went 100 years without having leap days every 4 years, summer would not begin until late July. And Winter wouldn’t begin until late January. 500 years without leap days, well summer would not show up until the calendar says December.