Clear

2020 is a Leap Year, but why do we even need them?

Storm Team 10's David Siple explains why we have Leap Years.

Posted: Feb 27, 2020 5:45 PM
Posted By: David Siple

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Back around 46 BC, Julius Caesar traveled to Egypt and found that their Egyptian Solar Calendar was pretty good. But Caesar and Greek astronomer Sosigenes of Alexandria added an extra day every four years to the Roman calendar.

So - why exactly do we add an extra day every four years in the first place?

We have to first look at how our solar system works. As you know, the Earth orbits the Sun once a year. That’s every 365 days... Well, kind of... Technically it takes us 365 days and roughly six hours to orbit the sun.  

When we count down our year on our calendars we always use 365 days to represent a full year on non-Leap Years. The first year we orbit around the sun, six hours is not put into our calendar.

The second non-Leap Year, essentially half of a day is not yet compensated for on our calendar.

Three years around the sun we have, you guessed it, 18 hours of the day that are not made up for in the calendar.

Now every 4th year, a leap year, our calendars show an extra day, February 29th, to compensate for an entire day that the earth made from traveling around the sun in 4 years.

What if we didn’t have leap years?

Well, NASA says that if we went 100 years without having leap days every 4 years, summer would not begin until late July. And Winter wouldn’t begin until late January. 500 years without leap days, well summer would not show up until the calendar says December.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Flurries, Breezy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 2-27

Image

Seed planting at Lincoln Trail

Image

CASY gears up for bowling event to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

Image

Parenting Classes in Greene County

Image

Remembering former Vincennes Mayor Terry Mooney

Image

Headstone donated to grieving family

Image

Terre Haute Chamber hosts Lunch Mob at local coffee shop

Image

2020 is a Leap Year, but why do we even need them?

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Rising from the ashes: Sullivan County diner destroyed in 2018 fire closer to reopening

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil