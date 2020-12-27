Why do bridges freeze first in winter?

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI-TV) - You should always drive with caution when temperatures are below 32 degrees. That is especially important when you cross a bridge.

Before you cross most bridges with a creek or a river below it, you’ll likely see a sign that reads "WATCH FOR ICE ON BRIDGES" before the bridge. So why can bridges be so dangerous during the cold months?

The water beneath the bridge, that isn’t frozen, is obviously above 32 degrees. Overnight low air temperatures this time of year is around 23 degrees. The creek or river water will evaporate when the surrounding air is warmer than the water.

That evaporated water will rise and, under the right conditions, stick to surfaces that are below freezing. Like the roadway on the bridge. This can cause icy conditions on the bridge and can make the road very dangerous.

This is why it is very important to always stay tuned to Storm Team 10 and drive cautiously in the wintertime.