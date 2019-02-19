Clear
Why cloudy nights are often warmer than clear nights

Have you ever noticed sometimes even during the winter temperatures rise throughout the night rather than fall like they normally do?

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 10:10 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Temperatures many nights over the past few weeks have actually risen through the night rather than dropped.

Anytime we have a cloudy night across the Wabash Valley temperatures don't like to drop very quickly sometimes they even rise. The cloudy skies are like a blanket and the warmer air on the ground with us tries to leave and the clouds stop it from leaving.

Warmer air will always try to move up and it cannot do so because of the clouds.

That's why you might notice that cloudy nights are warmer than clear nights. Now when we have a clear night the air is still going to try to move up but there are no clouds to block it so when the warmer air leaves it continues going and we cooler air down at the surface on the ground with us.

This is why temperatures drop quicker on clear nights because we don't have that cloud blanket to stop the warmer air from escaping.

