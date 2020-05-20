Why aren't any COVID-19 recoveries being reported in Vigo County? We asked the health department

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many of you at home have asked us about COVID-19 recoveries. Some local health departments report this information while others do not.

In Vigo County, there isn't recovery data right now. Local health officials say time-frame and symptoms don't mean recovery.

Officials say people can shed the virus for up to six weeks. This means people might be contagious even though they are not showing symptoms.

So for right now, the Vigo County Health Department believes they will not be able to track recoveries accurately.