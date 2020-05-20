Clear

Why aren't any COVID-19 recoveries being reported in Vigo County? We asked the health department

Many of you at home have asked us about COVID-19 recoveries. Some local health departments report this information while others do not.

Posted: May 20, 2020 3:25 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

In Vigo County, there isn't recovery data right now. Local health officials say time-frame and symptoms don't mean recovery.

Officials say people can shed the virus for up to six weeks. This means people might be contagious even though they are not showing symptoms.

So for right now, the Vigo County Health Department believes they will not be able to track recoveries accurately.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 28705

Reported Deaths: 1824
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion8541497
Lake2946144
Cass15606
Allen105365
Hendricks105061
Hamilton104292
Johnson101697
St. Joseph101430
Elkhart73324
Madison55357
Bartholomew43831
Clark43036
Porter41213
LaPorte36016
Jackson3361
Tippecanoe3132
Floyd30438
Howard30314
Hancock30124
Shelby29820
Delaware29723
Boone26134
Morgan25021
Vanderburgh2233
Decatur22031
Montgomery18713
White1865
Harrison17418
Grant16719
Dubois1622
Greene16121
Dearborn15819
Monroe1529
Noble15220
Warrick15125
Clinton1491
Lawrence14122
Henry1374
Miami1301
Putnam1236
Orange12219
Vigo1196
Jennings1174
Ripley1076
Franklin1067
Scott982
Carroll792
Daviess7115
Newton719
Wabash712
Steuben692
Wayne625
Kosciusko601
LaGrange522
Washington501
Fulton451
Marshall441
Fayette424
Jasper421
Rush422
Jefferson401
Pulaski350
Clay321
Jay320
Brown311
Randolph303
Sullivan280
Starke272
Whitley272
Owen271
DeKalb261
Benton230
Crawford220
Knox220
Tipton211
Perry200
Huntington202
Fountain182
Wells180
Switzerland180
Parke170
Blackford171
Posey160
Ohio130
Spencer121
Warren121
Gibson100
Adams101
Union80
Martin80
Vermillion70
Pike50
Unassigned0146

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 98030

Reported Deaths: 4379
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook646912980
Lake6709221
DuPage6171315
Kane4682120
Will4560244
Winnebago156439
McHenry122464
St. Clair83269
Kankakee69334
Rock Island59421
Kendall59219
Madison49945
Champaign4357
Boone31414
Sangamon31125
DeKalb2684
Randolph2383
McLean1896
Jackson18610
Ogle1732
Macon17017
Clinton16514
Peoria1626
Stephenson1601
Whiteside1259
Union1224
LaSalle1218
Iroquois1194
Warren1100
Jefferson10017
Monroe9011
Knox890
Out of IL871
Coles857
Grundy801
Lee751
McDonough723
Unassigned700
Cass660
Henry650
Tazewell643
Williamson521
Marion490
Jasper457
Adams421
Macoupin421
Perry400
Pulaski400
Montgomery391
Morgan351
Christian324
Vermilion301
Livingston271
Douglas260
Jo Daviess210
Fayette192
Jersey191
Ford181
Washington180
Menard170
Mason160
Woodford161
Bureau151
Shelby151
Carroll142
Mercer140
Bond121
Hancock120
Crawford110
Franklin110
Brown100
Fulton100
Logan100
Clark90
Cumberland90
Piatt90
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Moultrie80
Johnson70
Schuyler70
Effingham61
Massac60
Saline60
Marshall50
De Witt40
Greene40
Lawrence40
Clay30
Richland30
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Stark20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Wabash10
Edgar00
