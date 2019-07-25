Clear

Why are the skies red before and after storms?

Many of you have called Storm Team 10 to ask us why the sky is red before and after storms.

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 6:22 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI ) - Many of you have called Storm Team 10 to ask us why the sky is red before and after storms.

You also want to know if the saying "red skies at night sailors delight, red skies at morning sailors take warning is actually true. To answer that we have to figure out why the sky is red in the first place.

The sun rises in the East and storms like to move from West to East. The sunlight in the morning will shine from the east and reflect from the approaching storm clouds to the west and back to you as a red color. So typically skies in the morning can shine red from approaching storms.

Sailor take warning.

At night the sun sets in the West. The sunlight from the sunset in the West will shine toward storm clouds that are leaving to the East.

This is why storm clouds and the sky will look red at night when storms are exiting the area.

Sailor's delight.

So this old saying is mainly true. Storms don't always move from West to East but they do often enough that this is why red skies mean different things on different times of day.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
More sunshine, slowly warming up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Why are the skies red before and after storms?

Image

South Korean Rose-Hulman students receive tour of WTHI's studio

Image

Stuff the Bus drive underway, here's how you can help

Image

Miracle Treat Day

Image

Gaming commission accepting Vigo County casino application

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Vigo County's new school busses

Image

On My Way Pre-K sign-ups underway

Image

Work underway to repair Clinton restaurant after 2018 fire

Image

Crumbling Casey building to be torn down

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather