Why are the skies red before and after storms?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI ) - Many of you have called Storm Team 10 to ask us why the sky is red before and after storms.

You also want to know if the saying "red skies at night sailors delight, red skies at morning sailors take warning is actually true. To answer that we have to figure out why the sky is red in the first place.

The sun rises in the East and storms like to move from West to East. The sunlight in the morning will shine from the east and reflect from the approaching storm clouds to the west and back to you as a red color. So typically skies in the morning can shine red from approaching storms.

Sailor take warning.

At night the sun sets in the West. The sunlight from the sunset in the West will shine toward storm clouds that are leaving to the East.

This is why storm clouds and the sky will look red at night when storms are exiting the area.

Sailor's delight.

So this old saying is mainly true. Storms don't always move from West to East but they do often enough that this is why red skies mean different things on different times of day.