Why are larger cities hotter than rural areas?

Temperatures at night in extreme cases can be almost 20 degrees higher than temperatures in rural areas.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 5:41 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Did you know that tempertatures in cities are going to be much higher during this heat wave than temperatures in rural areas?

There's more concrete and asphalt in cities like Terre haute and Vincennes and concrete holds heat more than grassy areas. Dark colored pavement is bad about retaining heat. Many times the pavement is going to be much hotter than the air temperature just right above it.

Now during the daytime this isn't going to make too much of a difference. Temperatures in cities like Terre Haute and Vincennes are going to be just a couple degrees higher than rural areas.

During the night however, because this pavement retains so much heat, it's going to have much more trouble cooling down.

So even though the sun sets you might notice it doesn't feel much better outside beucase the temperature really doesn't drop as quickly in cities as is does in rural areas. Temperatures at night in extreme cases can be almost 20 degrees higher than temperatures in rural areas.

Having more green spaces in cities will help to avoid temperatures dropping slowly at night.

