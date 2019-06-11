Clear

Why Water Heats Slower Than Land

Water takes a lot more to heat than land does, and there's a reason for that.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When you look at the temperature of water, it takes a lot more to heat than the land around it.

There are a few reasons for this.

Water is very reflective.

Think about being at the pool, or on a lake.

You almost have to wear sunglasses because the water reflects the sun right into your eyes.

Water is also usually a lighter color than land is.

Lighter colors reflect the sun better, darker colors absorb heat better.

Water is also almost always in motion.

Something that is static, or not moving, is easier to heat than something that's moving.

Think about the depth of water too.

The deeper the water, the more sunlight it takes to get farther down, which takes longer to warm.

A simple pool needs four times the heat that land needs to get to the same temperature.

Keep this in mind as we head toward the summer season.

