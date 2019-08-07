Clear

Why Sunshine Fuels Late Day Storms

You may have heard the Storm Team talk about sunshine fueling storms later in the day. Here's the reason why.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 6:31 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On hot summer days, something we see in the Wabash Valley can be pop up thunderstorms.

Specific conditions are responsible for late-day storms.

When we get sunshine through the midday hours, especially hot sunshine in the summer months, that heats the surface of the earth.

The surface of the earth, in turn, heats the air right above it.

As the warm air rises, and the cold air above it sinks, it makes for an unstable atmosphere.

When this happens, it is very easy for thunderstorms to form.

This is because the two key ingredients in thunderstorm development, are instability in the atmosphere, and moisture in the air.

That's why on humid, sunny days, we have good potential to bring in late-day thunderstorms.

Storm Team 10 is always tracking the chance for storms to develop.

But if you want to get the latest information as it comes available, you can always download out Storm Team 10 weather app.

