Why Make Waves works for Disney tickets through volunteer event, to benefit YMCA pool

Why Make Waves hopes to use the 10 tickets for a silent auction at an upcoming style show. They will use the money they raise to help with pool sustainability.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 2:17 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County group held a volunteer event with hopes to earn Disney Park tickets - and then use those tickets for a good cause.

Why Make Waves held the event last week at the YMCA.

The group stuffed invitation envelopes for its upcoming Lifestyles Unlimited Style Show.

Why Make Waves applied for the tickets through Disney Family Volunteering Reward Program. The program offers non-profits the chance to be awarded tickets to Disney Parks.

Why Make Waves hopes to use the 10 tickets for a silent auction at the style show. They will use the money they raise to help with pool sustainability.

The style show happens on May 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Country Club of Terre Haute.

To reserve tickets for the show, call 812-249-8426 or email whymakewaves@gmail.com.

Learn more about Why Make Waves here.

