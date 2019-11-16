Why Make Waves group to host holiday fundraiser to help the YMCA Pool

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group that's played a big part in re-opening the YMCA Pool is hosting an upcoming fundraiser.

The Why Make Waves group is hosting Cookies and Canvas on Saturday the 23rd.

There will be holiday décor, crafts, baked goods and of course, a panting class.

The proceeds will be used for the Y Pool.

Organizers said they're grateful to be able to help bring this facility back to the community.

"It just fills our heart because you hear of community pools closing all over the country, and you never hear of one re-opening. Our community listened. We were loud voices," said Brenda Williams, President of Why Make Waves.

To get in on the fun, you can head to the Y from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 23rd.