Why Make Waves fundraiser to benefit the YMCA pool

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Work is underway to get the Vigo County YMCA pool back open. In the meantime, a community group is working to raise money to keep it open.

The group Why Make Waves was instrumental in getting city and Y leaders to work together on this project.

The group hosted a "Bob Ross" style fundraiser at the Y Saturday. The public was invited to cookies and canvas. All the money raised at the event will benefit the Y pool. It will be used to buy equipment like a ladder.

Why Make Waves members say they're grateful for the community's support.

You can still contribute to this cause by contacting the group or the YMCA.