Why Cold Fronts Bring Rain

We all know changing of fronts can bring inclement weather, but why does it happen?

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 7:02 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We've already started to feel the effects of a cold front, but now there's another one set to move into the valley.

Cold fronts have to have the right conditions to bring us rain.

As a cold front moves across the surface of the earth, it starts to lift the air is passes through.

The air that's left over can be either very dry, or packed with moisture.

In the case of these next few days, the air has just enough moisture.

When that air gets high into the atmosphere, it drops that moisture back to earth, falling as rain.

Now the more moisture there is, the better chance we have for severe weather.

While we are going to see rain, there's not enough moisture to bring enough energy to make it severe.

You may hear a few rumbles of thunder, but for the most part, it will just be a rain event.

