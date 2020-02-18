Why Are We Cloudy In Winter?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One thing you've probably noticed, is just how cloudy it's been lately.

Winter in the midwest tends to be more cloudy than sunny, but there's a specific reason for that.

We all know we get less sunlight in the winter.

That's due to the tilt of the earth, which has a direct effect on temperature.

Now in seasons like spring, summer, and fall, there's more warm air at the surface of the earth.

Warm air rises, and as it rises, it cools.

This makes the big, puffy white clouds we see that tend to let in more sunshine.

Now in the winter, it's different.

There's colder air at the surface of the earth, with a thin layer of warm air low in the atmosphere.

This is what we call an "inversion".

What that does, is the warm air traps the colder air down near the surface of the earth, not letting any new warm air rise.

That makes clouds that are thinner but spread out.

This tends to let less sunshine through when this temperature inversion happens.

Now of course, this is always changing.

Depending on temperatures, we'll have days where we do see sunshine.

But until we get warmer air that's here to stay, expect more gloomy, grey days.