'Whoever's doing this...I wish you would quit'; Vandals damage Oblong Christmas display

OBLONG, Ill. (WTHI) - Fuzzy Woods has been putting up the Christmas lights at Oblong park for years. She says she is probably the youngest of those who keep up the tradition.

Woods says, "I bet there is over a hundred people who drive through there at night you know to see the lights. It's just...we just want to do it for the city."

Woods and her fellow volunteers put a lot of work into the display. But Saturday morning they discovered a vandal had cut some of the wires to the lighting.

Volunteer Karen Woods explains, "It's kind of disappointing because we have to re-do them and sometimes can't redo it."

Mayor Teresa Fielder says the vandalism happens about once a year. However this time she says it came earlier than normal.

Fielder says, "Here it is already starting before the lights have even been lit. I just want to get out there ahead of that."

The city is offering a reward to anyone who knows who cut the lights. Fielder says she is tired of dealing with the vandals.

Fielder says, "Whether they be kids, juveniles, grade school age, I don't know. But what they don't know is to do that is a class four felony."

Woods and her fellow volunteers simply want their work respected.

Fuzzy Woods says, "Whoever's doing this... I wish you would quit."