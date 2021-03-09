Who qualifies for the 3rd round of stimulus checks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's called the "American Rescue Plan." It's the bill that would give $1,400 stimulus checks to qualifying Americans.

This 3rdround of stimulus is the largest amount Americans could get, but because of a change in the Senate's version of the bill, fewer Americans could get a check.

Here's who qualifies:

The bill directs the $1,400 direct payments to individuals earning up to $75,000 but cuts off eligibility for single people earning more than $80,000.

For couples, the phase-out starts at those who make $150,000.

Each person who qualifies will get a payment, including dependents. So, a couple with 2 children could get up to $5,600.

If you have already filed your 2020 income tax return the IRS will use that information to send the stimulus checks. If you haven't they will look at records from 2019.

The bill has been sent back to the house for another vote. They're expected to vote on the bill Wednesday.

You could start seeing payments hit your bank accounts before the end of this month. If it passes the house, it will go back to the presidents' desk for his signature.

The IRS said they are watching the bill closely so they are ready when it's passed.