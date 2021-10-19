Who is the new $4.99 Apple Music Voice Plan actually for?

Apple loves to host big announcement events, and Monday's Mac-based event was no different.

They announced new MacBooks, AirPods, new colors for the HomePod...that nobody knows exists, and a new Apple Music plan.

The Apple Music plan...we need to talk about this.

I'm a huge Apple nerd, first to admit it. I try and scoop up new products whenever my wife lets me. But this new Apple Music plan, I have no idea who it is actually for.

So, a month of Apple Music for one user will cost you $10. That's about on par with all of the other streaming services out there. On Monday, Apple announced the Voice plan for $4.99.

I had to look up the details for this because I was still a little confused after hearing it.

This Voice Plan includes the full Apple Music library - but you can only control it with Siri. Remember Siri? The voice assistant you sometimes use when you need to call somebody, but that's about it?

Okay, I am not a huge fan of Siri. Over the weekend, I had my AirPods in and asked Siri to play Hamilton. I don't remember what music she actually played, but it wasn't Hamilton. I had to get my phone out and make the change in the app.

It hasn't been released yet, but it appears you won't have that ability.

I have to ask again, who is this for? I can think of a few use cases...but I am stretching for them. Maybe you have a HomePod (probably not), and that's the only way you listen to music? Maybe you only listen to music with AirPods in while you run?

Read the full press release here.

