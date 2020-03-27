Who is eligible for a payment from the stimulus relief package?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Leading up to the passing of this historic relief package we didn't know the details of who qualified for money, but now we do.

"We're all basically shut out of our normal economic activities."

Right now, with stay-at-home orders and social distancing. Places like restaurants, hotels, and airports are all basically out of work.

That's why President Donald Trump proposed this stimulus package.

"The stimulus package is not really a stimulus package it is more of a gigantic bandaid to keep people who are unemployed with enough income to bridge their gap from now until the other side of this health crisis," Dr. Robert Guell, Economics Professor at Indiana State University said.

Businesses will get loans, grants, and tax breaks. State and local governments and healthcare systems will also get money.

But what about you? Who else qualifies?

Single adults who make $75,000 a year or less will get $1,200. Married couples who make $150,000 a year or less will get $2,400. Plus $500 per child.

Above that, the payment lowers until it stops for single people making more than $99,000 a year and married people with no kids making $198,000 a year.

Most people who get social security and disability each month will get a payment. Eligible unemployed people and veterans will get a payment.

If someone claims you as a dependent you will not get a payment.

All of this will generally be based on your 2019 or 2018 tax returns.

"All of that is necessary for us to get to the other side of this," Guell said.

Of course, if you are eligible, you will not get this money right away. Officials say it could take a few weeks.